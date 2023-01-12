Janelle Brown Shares Inspiring Weightlifting Video, Says That Working Out Is 'Empowering'

The Sister Wives star, newly separated from husband Kody, showed off her impressive progress in the gym: "When you are strong, you can be strong"

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 12, 2023 07:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiSuw85Oe9k/ janellebrown117 Verified Life is too short to spend it at war with yourself. If you feel like junk, it’s because you are CHEMICALLY off balance. What I drink heals my gut 👉🏼 which produces serotonin 👉🏼 which makes me happy 👉🏼 which boosts my confidence. Every week that goes by, I feel better. Every month that goes by, I physically see changes. I'm so glad I took that leap of faith and poured back into me! For more information message me or follow my health page @life_with_health_and_happiness 17w
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is empowering herself physically as well as mentally following her recent separation from husband Kody Brown.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old shared an Instagram video of a recent workout, in which she shows off a squat routine hefting an impressive stack of weight plates.

Janelle explained in the caption that focusing on herself has netted gains in her personal growth. "I had no idea when I first started taking a little time for myself several years ago the EMPOWERMENT that would come from being stronger," she wrote.

"I workout not just to help me change my body but to be strong in mind and spirit as well," she clarified. "I have proven to myself over and over again that when you know how much you can push yourself there aren't a lot of limits. If you are brave enough."

Janelle added an inspiring callout at the end: "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE THAT PROVED EMPOWERING?"

Fans were happy to answer, sharing a variety of uplifting stories in the comments. "I started law school at 62," read one, while another proudly noted, "I had a spinal cord injury that left me paralyzed from the chest down. Through miracles and hard work I am up and walking."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'

News of Janelle and Kody's separation was first revealed last month on the TLC series. Hints at their eventual split have been evident throughout season 17. In a November episode, Kody revealed the pair's marriage became strained after Janelle chose to move into an RV, though she has since moved into an apartment that he felt didn't have "enough space" for him.

Brown discussed the split in more detail on Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, stressing that the breakup was a positive thing for her. "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," she told host Sukanya Krishnan.

As to why the separation happened? "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore," she said.

Janelle admitted that "it could be there" to reconcile with Kody, but that it "would require so much change on both of our parts that I don't know."

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second sister wife after first wife Meri Brown. The former pair share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

