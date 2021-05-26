The Live and Let Die Bond girl said she has been nicknamed “Hop Along” and moves around with a pair of crutches

Jane Seymour Fell on Set and Fractured Her Kneecap: 'It's Really Painful'

Jane Seymour is healing after a fall on set left her with a fractured kneecap.

The 70-year-old actress was filming an action scene in Ireland for her new show Harry Wild, when she hurt her left knee.

"I was on the set the other day, and I had to run across a bridge and look for a guy that was being tortured, and I fell," Seymour said on Instagram on Tuesday. "So I've got a leg brace, [and] I've got crutches."

The Live and Let Die Bond girl said that the injury is severe, and that she has "lots of hairline fractures" on her kneecap.

"I did apparently smash my kneecap, so it's really painful, and I'm not allowed to really move it for about two or three weeks," she said. "But you know what? I'm acting above the kneecap, and I have a wonderful double for below the kneecap!"

And Seymour is staying positive, adding that she "got lucky comparatively."

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star said she hasn't "missed a minute's work" and joked that she has a new nickname on set: "Hop Along."

Seymour gave another update on Wednesday and thanked her followers for their support.

"I've been taking extra care of my knee. Rest and patience is the cure!" she said. "Thankfully ballet has enabled me to almost not limp on set. 🩰 Although it hurts, it's getting better everyday! Thank you to everyone who reached out with such kind messages."

Seymour has been busy the last few months — she told PEOPLE in January that she's "working on so many movies right now it's unbelievable."

As she prepared for her 70th birthday, Seymour said that she's "feeling incredibly healthy and well," and appreciated that she's still getting acting roles.