Jane Krakowski 'Recovering Safely' from Breakthrough COVID, Megan Hilty Fills Annie Live! Role

"She'll be cheering Megan [Hilty] and the cast on from the sidelines," a source tells PEOPLE of Jane Krakowski, who has stepped down from Annie Live! after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19

Jane Krakowski is taking some time off to recover from COVID-19.

The Tony Award winner, 53, contracted a breakthrough case of coronavirus while filming a new project in Europe, despite being double vaccinated, regular testing and abiding by protocols, PEOPLE confirms. Krakowski has subsequently stepped down from her role as Lily St. Regis in NBC's upcoming Annie Live!, for which Megan Hilty will fill in.

"She's recovering safely and she wishes Annie the best," a source tells PEOPLE. "She'll be cheering Megan and the cast on from the sidelines."

Smash star Hilty, 40, will now play "the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan" (played by Krakowski's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costar Tituss Burgess).

"I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew & creative team! My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true," Hilty said in a statement. "I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud!"

Krakowski made her Broadway debut in 1987's Starlight Express, and she's since appeared in such musicals as Once Upon a Mattress, Guys and Dolls and Damn Yankees. She's also become known for hilarious performances in such shows as Schmigadoon!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock, reuniting with the cast of the latter for a virtual special last year.

Hilty began her Broadway career as a standby for Glinda in Wicked, before taking over the role in May 2005. She's best known for playing Ivy Lynn in NBC's 2012 Broadway-set drama Smash, for which she also reunited with her costars for a coronavirus relief concert last year.