Jane Fonda Shares Why She Works Out: 'The Best Way to Fight Depression Is to Keep Moving'

The 85-year-old opened up about all the benefits she’s experienced by staying active for more than four decades

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 01:48 PM
JANE FONDA AND JAQUEL KNIGHT GET BROOKLYN MOVING WITH DANCE CLASS IN HONOR OF H&M WILLIAMSBURG’S ‘MOVE STUDIO’
Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA

Jane Fonda is reaping all the benefits of maintaining a healthy and active liftestyle.

During the opening of H&M's Move Studio in New York City on Wednesday, the 85-year-old spoke about all the positive things that have come from working out over the years.

Fonda, who famously revolutionized the workout industry 1980s with her at-home exercise tapes, admitted that not only did she realize that the "shape of my body" was changing when she first started working out, she also saw improvements with her mental health.

"I come from a long line of really depressed people, and the best way to fight depression is to keep moving," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Actress Jane Fonda poses for a portrait in 1984 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Langdon/Getty

Fonda added that she "thanks God every day" that she's been staying active for more than four decades.

"You've got to stay strong," she said. "I have a grandson who's 3 years old, and I can still pick him up. I mean, I have to bend my knees and, you know, it takes a long time to get him up there, but I can still pick him up. You want to be able to carry your own bags."

"You have to be able to, you know, make love," Fonda continued. "I don't remember much [about that], but do I remember you need flexibility!"

She admitted that she's definitely grown into her love for working out and she didn't always value fitness.

"I didn't know that it was important to do 'til I was in my 30s," she explained, noting that she used to make up excuses to get out of gym class growing up. "I had a 'constant period' all during school so that I couldn't do gym — anything to get out of gym.

"It wasn't until my late 30s [or] early 40s that I started to actually become active … [and] life before I was active, it wasn't nearly as good as when I started to move," Fonda continued.

The Academy Award winner also commented on her being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which she revealed in September. Back in December, Fonda announced that her cancer is in remission. "I won," she quipped during Wednesday's event.

Last month, Fonda opened up to Entertainment Tonight about going through cancer treatments and admitted that chemotherapy "hit me hard."

"It was the first time that I thought, 'OK, this is what most people experience.' Because the kind of chemo that I was taking wasn't so bad in the beginning," she said, noting that it got more draining as time went on.

The actress said she learned her cancer was in remission right before her 85th birthday, which gave her a bigger reason to celebrate but also allowed her to reflect on mortality — something she says is important to do.

"I think about death a lot. I have for the last 30 years," Fonda told ET. "I think that's a healthy thing to do. It's hard to live right if you don't think about death. It's a part of life."

"Other cultures aren't so afraid of thinking about death as we are," she continued. "I spend a lot of time thinking about it and it's made my life a lot better. And when you get a cancer diagnosis, you think about it even more and you want to be sure you get the things done that you want to get done, so when the time comes you won't have a lot of regrets."

Related Articles
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on 80 for Brady Film Set:
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'
Natalie Mariduena
Natalie Mariduena on Her 30-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Wanted to See What I Could Push My Body to Do'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Talks 'Really Hard' Eating Disorder Recovery, Recalls the 'Toll it Takes On You'
Heather McMahan and Jane Fonda speak onstage Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Jane Fonda Feels 'Good' Ahead of Milestone 85th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Strong'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Life and Career in Photos
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Wants to Give Young People Hope They 'Will Have a Future' as She Turns 85
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jeff Bridges' Wife? All About Susan Bridges
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women