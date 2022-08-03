"Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it," Jane Fonda told Vogue of getting a facelift

Jane Fonda Is 'Not Proud' of Getting a Facelift: 'I Stopped Because I Don't Want to Look Distorted'

The iconic actress, 84, spoke with Vogue about her H&M Move campaign in a feature published on Tuesday and opened up about her thoughts on aging.

"I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old," the Oscar-winning star said. "So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do."

Jane Fonda during an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Grace & Frankie actress confessed that she doesn't hesitate to reveal her age when asked, however, she also tells herself, "Yeah, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said."

Speaking about her own history with plastic surgery, she said, "But then as I'm saying that, I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

"Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

She added that while "I don't do a lot facials I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."

Fonda is no stranger to candidly discussing aging.

In April, Fonda — a famed fitness mogul in addition to her acting and activism — told CBS Sunday Morning, "I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death. And it doesn't really bother me that much. What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!"

