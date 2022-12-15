Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'

Jane Fonda's cancer is in remission.

The Grace and Frankie actress shared the news on Instagram on Thursday. In September, Fonda revealed she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," Fonda wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her at a climate rally in Washington, D.C.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," the 84-year-old actress continued. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda then revealed that some of her treatments had been "rough" but that she was able to recover in time to go to D.C. to do "some lobbying" and speak at the Democracy Alliance about climate change.

"I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," Fonda shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally," she said. Fire Drill Fridays are a demonstration to raise awareness about climate change that she leads every week.

The Academy Award winner revealed her diagnosis on Instagram in September.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," Fonda began in the post. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Hardly Slowing Her Down,' Says Source

Fonda acknowledged that she is "privileged" in being able to afford quality healthcare when many others can't, while using her diagnosis as a call-to-action during "the most consequential time in human history."

"I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can," she wrote. "Using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change."

Fonda herself took to her blog to share that she has "been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support" since she made her diagnosis public, noting that it was about three weeks after she started her first round of chemotherapy.

"I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given," Fonda wrote at the time.