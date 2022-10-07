Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a September social media post

By
Published on October 7, 2022 08:24 AM
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Photo: Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight.

On Thursday The Grace and Frankie star, 84, made her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in September, taking the stage to speak at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Fonda looked typically chic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event, dressed in gray pants and a belted gray and red plaid blazer, which she teamed with a white shirt.

The actress accessorized the look with dark gray boots and gold earrings, as well as a gold watch around her wrist.

According to its website, The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is "a non-profit, non-partisan, professional and personal development event for women" that includes more than 100 speakers.

Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On Sept. 2, Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and had already begun chemotherapy. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote in a social media post.

Explaining that she's been undergoing chemotherapy for six months and "handling the treatments quite well," Fonda added that she would "not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone," she continued. "And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Fonda also acknowledged that she is "privileged" in being able to afford quality healthcare when many others can't.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It

After she revealed her diagnosis, a source told PEOPLE that Fonda still had a packed schedule — keeping up with her climate activism work, her PAC and "gearing up for the release of several films."

"In true Jane fashion, this is hardly slowing her down," the insider said at the time. "So far, she has been doing really well with the treatments and is feeling pretty good."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fonda later shared a post on her blog where she detailed that she had "been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support" since she made her health news public.

"I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given," Fonda wrote. "Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

"This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again," Fonda added. "I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty. It isn't fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all."

Related Articles
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Hardly Slowing Her Down,' Says Source
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Special guests Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
Diane Keaton speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Jane Fonda attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF); Reese Witherspoon attends the "Where The Crawdads Sing" photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton, Reese Witherspoon and More Send Jane Fonda Well Wishes amid Cancer Diagnosis
Jane Fonda attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021
What to Know About Jane Fonda's Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks ‘Empowerment’ from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: ‘I Feel So Confident’
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'
MARLYNE BARRETT
Marlyne Barrett Thanks Fans for Encouragement After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'Grateful'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Kornbread attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Kornbread Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Absolutely Curable'
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemo
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemotherapy: 'I Even Got to Ring the Bell'
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Shares Emotional Quote: 'Grief, I've Learned, Is Really Just Love'