Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight.

On Thursday The Grace and Frankie star, 84, made her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in September, taking the stage to speak at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Fonda looked typically chic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event, dressed in gray pants and a belted gray and red plaid blazer, which she teamed with a white shirt.

The actress accessorized the look with dark gray boots and gold earrings, as well as a gold watch around her wrist.

According to its website, The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is "a non-profit, non-partisan, professional and personal development event for women" that includes more than 100 speakers.

On Sept. 2, Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and had already begun chemotherapy. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote in a social media post.

Explaining that she's been undergoing chemotherapy for six months and "handling the treatments quite well," Fonda added that she would "not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone," she continued. "And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Fonda also acknowledged that she is "privileged" in being able to afford quality healthcare when many others can't.

After she revealed her diagnosis, a source told PEOPLE that Fonda still had a packed schedule — keeping up with her climate activism work, her PAC and "gearing up for the release of several films."

"In true Jane fashion, this is hardly slowing her down," the insider said at the time. "So far, she has been doing really well with the treatments and is feeling pretty good."

Fonda later shared a post on her blog where she detailed that she had "been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support" since she made her health news public.

"I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given," Fonda wrote. "Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

"This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again," Fonda added. "I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty. It isn't fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all."