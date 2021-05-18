Jana Kramer Jokes of Breast Augmentation amid Split from Mike Caussin: 'I Got a Divorce Body'

Jana Kramer previously opened up about the "interesting" timing of her procedure amid her divorce from husband Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is celebrating a fresh start.

The actress and singer got candid about her divorce from Mike Caussin and how she's moving forward in a new interview with Extra on Monday.

Talking about her recent breast augmentation — which she has been open about on social media — Kramer, 37, revealed she went under the knife "two weeks before" she learned Caussin, 34, had been unfaithful in their marriage.

"Two weeks before I found everything out, I got a boob job," she said. "I didn't plan on this to happen."

"Now that I'm healed, I'm like, 'I got a divorce body, okay?'" she joked.

Kramer — who filed for divorce from Caussin in April, after six years of marriage — opened up about her decision to get a breast augmentation in March for International Women's Day.

"So here goes. After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY. First off, because 'I' want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the 'I' part," she wrote.

The country singer went on to share that she'd previously considered having plastic surgery "with everything that happened" in her marriage, but this time she chose it for her. (Caussin admitted to having multiple affairs before entering treatment for sex addiction in 2016.)

The timing of the breast implants, Kramer has admitted, was "interesting" considering her divorce.

The One Tree Hill alum showed off the final results of her surgery with a topless photo on Instagram last week, writing, "This next chapter, this next me is free. She's happy. Even by herself ... "

The star added that although she doesn't know what her next steps will be, she "was good enough before, and I'm good enough now."