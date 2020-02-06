Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says She Won’t ‘Fall Victim’ to MS Diagnosis: 'I Live a Full Life'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler isn’t letting her multiple sclerosis diagnosis slow her down in life.

The Sopranos star, 38, shared in a recent interview with E! News about how she manages to live a positive and happy life while also battling the chronic illness, which damages the central nervous system.

“I think that’s why i’m sharing that I live with MS more than anything because…and it’s like involved in the whole idea of inclusion and diversity because I’m somebody that represents a group of people that live with this disease, but it’s not my life,” she said. “People with MS fall in love, have kids, have marriages, have jobs, have other problems that have nothing to do with their disease. I don’t bring it up because it is something I deal with everyday but we all have things we deal with everyday.”

“I have two babies, I live a full life,” continued Sigler — who shares sons Beau Kyle, 6, and 1-year-old Jack Adam, with husband Cutter Dykstra. “There is many faces of this disease. More than anything, I try to represent somebody who is trying to be brave in the face of it and still live their life and choose everyday to not fall victim to it.”

Added Sigler, “And by the way, I have every excuse to lay in bed everyday and say ‘Poor me’ and I wont because it’s just not that choice I want to make, it’s not the life I want to live.”

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Sigler Angela Kohler

RELATED: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says She’s ‘Transitioned from Feeling Like a Victim’ of Multiple Sclerosis

Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old, admitted last March in an emotional essay for Shondaland.com that she worries about how the condition has impacted her sons.

“MS — any chronic illness, really — becomes your whole family’s disease, not just your own,” she wrote, explaining that when she first learned she was pregnant with Beau she was “terrified.”

“A million thoughts ran through my head. What if he runs off and I can’t chase him one day?” the actress recalled. “What if I can’t carry him up and down the stairs? What if he won’t want to play with me because I can’t be the ‘fun mom’ who runs on the beach with him, or chases him around the house?”

RELATED: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shows Off Her Postpartum Progress: ‘I Have MS and I Am Still Strong’

However, with over a year of parenting two children under her belt, Sigler noted that she’s found her stride and is present for her sons “each and every day.”

And despite her fears about “not being enough,” the actress said her “two little boys give me all the love and reassurance I’ll ever need.”

“They don’t ask why I move the way I do, why I need help up stairs sometimes or why Daddy rubs my legs a lot,” she wrote. “They have shown me that I don’t need anything, good or bad, working or not, disease or no disease, to be deserving of love.”