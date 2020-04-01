Jamie-Lynn Sigler Steps Out of 'Quarantine Bubble' to Pick Up Twice-Yearly Medication for MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is opening up about having to step out of “my quarantine bubble” to pick up her medication for multiple sclerosis amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I came out of my bubble today to get my medication I receive twice a year,” Sigler, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie, which shows her wearing a face mask and sunglasses while bundled up in a knit beanie and a purple crewneck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20, assured her followers, “I am more than fine and have been taking every precaution to be safe and make sure my family is safe when I return.”

The star is married to baseball player Cutter Dykstra. The couple share two kids: Beau Kyle, 6, and Jack Adam, 2.

Sigler went on to explain that her trip out of her home really put things in perspective.

“Let me say, stepping out of my quarantine bubble.. this s— is real. We are privileged to be SAFE at home with our families.”

Slinger also praised medical professionals, writing, “I continue to bow down to you and all that you do.”

Image zoom Jamie-Lynn Sigler Jamie Lynne Sigler/instagram

“I can’t wait to get back to the ‘crazy’ in my home. Truly. My heart breaks for those that are risking their lives daily for us,” Slinger concluded.

RELATED: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says She’s ‘Transitioned from Feeling Like a Victim’ of Multiple Sclerosis

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are at least 206,233 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 4,576 people having died from coronavirus-related illness domestically, according to a New York Times database. There are at least 897,436 confirmed cases globally, with 44,840 deaths.

President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 in an attempt to continue to “slow the spread” of COVID-19 throughout the U.S., he announced on Sunday. He had previously expressed a desire to reopen the country by Easter.

Image zoom Jamie-Lynn Sigler

However, Trump, 73, told reporters on Sunday that his Easter comment “was just an aspiration,” adding that he hopes the U.S. will “be well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

In addition to being candid about life amid the pandemic, Sigler has been honest about her health journey.

In February, Sigler opened up to E! News about how she manages to live a positive and happy life while also battling the chronic illness, which damages the central nervous system.

RELATED: U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 4,000, Cases Top 188,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

“I think that’s why i’m sharing that I live with MS more than anything because … and it’s like involved in the whole idea of inclusion and diversity because I’m somebody that represents a group of people that live with this disease, but it’s not my life,” she said. “People with MS fall in love, have kids, have marriages, have jobs, have other problems that have nothing to do with their disease. I don’t bring it up because it is something I deal with every day, but we all have things we deal with every day.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.