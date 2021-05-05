Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Posts: 'The Goal Is Self Acceptance'

Jamie Lee Curtis resurfaced an un-retouched image of herself from 2002 to join Will Smith's conversation about body acceptance, health and fitness

Jamie Lee Curtis was inspired by Will Smith to resurface her own body-positive photo from 2002.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, put herself side-by-side with Smith's recent social media post, where he wrote, "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Curtis posted an 18-year-old photo from More Magazine and wrote in the caption, "Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change."

"My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to 'The way things were for me' as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and air brushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes," Curtis continued. "None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self acceptance, self love. Realistic, attainable self acceptance. In recovery we say 'Compare and despair.' "

"MANY people don't have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training," Curtis added. "Mostly it should be a discussion starter."

Curtis' feature in More included a photo with no retouching, which was unusual at the time. "What I'm scared of is that that's what women have become accustomed to needing to feel good about themselves," she said to the magazine. "And show business and media and magazines don't help by promoting these images of women that are completely airbrushed, that are completely altered, to then give you, the unsuspecting buyer, this fake sense of that that's what people are supposed to look like."

Jamie Lee Curtis Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Smith's shirtless posts led up to an announcement of his new six-part unscripted fitness docuseries, Best Shape of My Life, premiering next year on YouTube.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," the Bad Boys for Life actor wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Says He's in the 'Worst Shape of My Life' in New Shirtless Photo

Curtis joked that the way to feel healthier is pretty simple, to eat better and move more.