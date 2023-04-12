Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

The Academy Award winner's daughter, Corrine Foxx, issued a statement on behalf of the Foxx family on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 10:06 PM
DAY SHIFT. JAMIE FOXX as BUD JABLONSKI
Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

The Academy Award winner's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday revealing that the actor is recovering on Tuesday after facing a "medical complication."

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement reads. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 55-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014's Annie remake, which also featured Foxx.

While Netflix has been tight-lipped with details on the plot of Back in Action, an insider told PEOPLE that the Charlie's Angels actress and Foxx "have great chemistry" on set.

A film source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Foxx was instrumental in getting the actress to make another movie. "When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," said the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the start of filming, the actor celebrated his birthday in December by posting a throwback black-and-white photo of himself as a child and reflecting on his childhood.

"Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it's my birthday it's your birthday," he captioned the post.

Related Articles
Tammy Slaton
Fans of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Praise Her 'Remarkable' Weight Loss Photos
Leanne Hainsby's cancer journey
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Describes Breast Cancer Journey: 'It's Been a Tough Year'
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Mark Wahlberg Where was the image taken -  F45 Summerlin in Las Vegas When was the image taken – April 4, 2023 Who took the photograph – John Cosi Full credit line – F45 Training
Mark Wahlberg Reveals the Fitness Advice He 'Wishes' He Would've Listened to 20 Years Ago
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'
Cardi B Says She Stretches an Hour a Day To Be ‘as Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper’
Cardi B Says She Stretches for an Hour a Day to Be as 'Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande Says 'Healthy Can Look Different' While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Be Gentle'
Oprah Winfrey Goes On Italian Wellness Retreat with Gayle King, Ava DuVernay. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5Z35IOHyE/. Oprah Winfrey/Instagram
Oprah Winfrey Enjoys Italian Wellness Retreat with Gayle King, Ava DuVernay: 'Cheers to Better Health'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Doctor Wants to Perform One More Reconstructive Surgery
Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Scary Cardiac Symptom That Was Actually a Sign of Menopause
World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Arrivals
Marsai Martin Suffered 'Debilitating Pain' Before Having 'Grapefruit-Sized' Ovarian Cyst Removed
Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 25 Lbs. Ahead of 2023 Masters: 'Getting My Speed and Strength Back'
Carrie Ann Inaba Recovering After Appendectomy
Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's on the Road to Recovery After Emergency Appendectomy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0mTZTJ81v/ Verified Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI
Kathy Griffin Reveals Photo from Hospital as She Gets MRI After Beating Cancer: 'Happy Easter?'
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety, Says 'This Was Impossible to Imagine' Before Rehab
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating During Perimenopause: 'I Don't Want You to Think I'm Some Dusty Old Dry Thing'