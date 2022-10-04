Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her New Documentary About Endometriosis: 'So Proud'

Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter's full-circle moment.

On Monday, the actor and singer, 54, gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx for her documentary aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Corinne, 28, posted an Instagram video featuring old photos of herself in the hospital while battling endometriosis alongside recent photos from Saturday's premiere for her film Below the Belt. The documentary follows several women suffering from the condition in hopes of highlighting the lack of support and education surrounding endometriosis and women's reproductive health.

"2018: Getting surgery for a disease that I had barely heard of. 2022: executive producing a documentary about endometriosis," Corinne wrote over the clip before adding that creating the film has been a "full circle moment" for her.

Jamie — who is also dad to daughter Annalise, 12 — later reposted the video on his instagram, praising his daughter for her accomplishments.

"So proud of my daughter @corinnefoxx please check out the documentary movie Below The Belt… you will be blown away by the courage the women possess in this film," the Oscar winner captioned the post.

Corinne joins a list of celebrities who have talked openly about their experiences with endometriosis. Lena Dunham, Halsey, Julianne Hough, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi have also shared their struggles in the past.

Along with Corinne, executive producers for Below the Belt also include Hillary Clinton, Rosario Dawson, and Mae Whitman. The film's director, Shannon Cohn, told Forbes that they hope the documentary shines a light on the widespread problems in the healthcare system.

"We made these films (Below the Belt and the educational film Endo What?) to try to change the course of the disease for the 200 million people worldwide that it affects," Cohn said. "To give people with endometriosis guidance and validation in the face of stigma, biases, and misinformation. The films are tools to bridge the gap between patient experience and physician knowledge and bring endometriosis into mainstream discussion."