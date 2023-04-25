Jamie Foxx's Medical Emergency: Everything We Know So Far

Jamie Foxx is in good hands and recovering.

The Academy Award winner's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 revealing that the actor is on the mend after facing a "medical complication" the day prior.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie, who's set to star in the upcoming movie Back In Action opposite Cameron Diaz, has received a plethora of well wishes from fans, friends and family since news of his health complication was made public.

Stars including Kerry Washington and LeBron James took to social media to post tributes to the actor, penning sweet sentiments and words of encouragement as he heals. Additionally, other celebrities close to Jamie, including Martin Lawrence, have shared updates on the his recovery.

Although Foxx was last publicly seen filming Back in Action days before Corinne shared the news of his health scare, PEOPLE confirmed that the Oscar winner's incident did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle.

Here's everything we know about Jamie's health concern, from when it was first made public to what those close to him have said about it.

April 11, 2023: Jamie Foxx faces a 'medical complication'

On April 12, Jamie's daughter, Corinne, shared an Instagram post written on behalf of the Foxx family that referred to a medical issue her father had experienced on April 11, and added that the actor was in good hands and was "already on his way to recovery."

April 12: Jamie Foxx's film Back in Action halts production

A source told PEOPLE that Back in Action's set was "shut down" the same day Corinne shared the news of Jamie's health scare on April 12. Filming resumed on April 13 using a stand-in for Jamie on set, the source said. Other scheduling reconfigurations were made after the actor experienced a medical complication.

April 13, 2023: Kerry Washington sends love to her 'movie huzbin'

Washington paid tribute to Jamie as he recovers from the mysterious health scare. The actress shared on Instagram a sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on her Ray costar.

In the movie, Jamie played legendary late singer Ray Charles and Washington portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson. "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

April 14, 2023: LeBron James sends words of encouragement to Jamie Foxx

James sent his prayers to Jamie amid the actor's health scare via Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers player wrote, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Jennifer Hudson chimed in with a post, sharing a photo of her Dreamgirls costar with a heartfelt caption. "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" the actress and singer said, adding, "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!"

April 14, 2023: PEOPLE receives a medical update on Jamie Foxx

Few details have been disclosed regarding Jamie's mysterious medical complication, but the updates since have been positive. A source told PEOPLE on April 14 that the Day Shift actor is steadily improving.

April 17, 2023: Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized, per reports

PEOPLE confirmed that Jamie was still in a Georgia medical facility on April 17, as he was still under medical observation. "They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN of Jamie's health scare.

April 17, 2023: Cameron Diaz returns to filming Back in Action, without Jamie Foxx

Diaz returned to the set of her Netflix film Back in Action on April 17. The actress was seen on the movie's Atlanta set laughing and joking with her stunt double and castmates.

Two doubles were also seen standing in for Jamie, one stunt double and a second individual who served as a photo double.

April 20, 2023: Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is 'doing better'

Lawrence spoke out about Jamie during his interview with Extra at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 20.

"I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence said. "Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

April 20, 2023: Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx

While also attending Lawrence's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey sent their love to their recovering friend.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine ... my prayers go up for Jamie," Morgan told Entertainment Tonight. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

"I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]," continued Morgan, referring to his accident in 2014 when a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine, killing his friend James McNair and leaving Morgan with life-threatening injuries.

"I just want Jamie to please get strong," the 30 Rock alum added. "Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well."

Meanwhile, Harvey told ET, "I don't even really know what happened, man. I was just stunned because Jamie's fit."

"This dude, he don't do nothing, man. This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey added. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

April 21, 2023: Sources tell PEOPLE that Jamie Foxx is 'OK'

"He's OK, thank God," a source told PEOPLE on April 21. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

April 23, 2023: Nicole Murphy prays 'everything works out for the best' for Jamie Foxx

Nicole Murphy, who has been friends with Foxx for decades, told PEOPLE her heart is hurting for her "brother," Jamie.

"I just pray everything will be okay," she told PEOPLE. "We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him."

"I really pray that everything works out for the best for him," she added.