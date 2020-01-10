Jamie Foxx ‘Couldn’t’ Handle a Women’s Squat Workout Class: ‘I Don’t Have Calves’

Image zoom Jamie Foxx Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jamie Foxx has a new fitness goal for 2020 — be able to keep up with all the women in a group fitness class!

The Just Mercy star, 52, said that his arms are in great shape — he even shared a video from his Christmas vacation where he was doing pull-ups on the side of a boat — but his legs need some work.

“2020 I got to do legs, I don’t ever do legs. Because you know brothers don’t do legs,” he joked to host Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “No, no, no. We’re big at the top but sort of small at the bottom. Like I could beat you up, but I can’t chase you. I don’t see a lot of black guys doing legs.”

Foxx said that the one time he worked on his legs in 2019, it didn’t go well.

“I took one of those female squat classes, a butt burn, where y’all are just all day [squatting], and I couldn’t,” he said, while demonstrating some squat lunges. “I don’t have calves. I think that’s part of my heritage. Meaning from Africa we have smaller calves. I’m African-American: I’m American up here and I’m African down here [pointing to his upper and then lower body].

“I did calves one time and the next morning I got out of bed like, ‘Oh! My goodness,’ ” he added, while falling to the ground.

While Foxx’s athletic pursuits are a work-in-progress, his younger daughter Anelise, with ex Kristin Grannis, is a becoming a basketball star.

“My younger daughter is 5’8″ and she’s 11-years-old. She didn’t like basketball at first because she plays on the all-boys team and the boys wouldn’t pass her the ball,” he said. “But then, 16 points, 12-rebounds, 6 blocks later and she wins the game. She’s now, like, the go-to.”

And Foxx even coached Anelise’s team for a game — but he may have gone overboard on the enthusiasm.

“I coached one time, but I don’t think they’ll have me back,” he said. “I get a little too excited and I get on the court, because I don’t think they can hear me so I’m on mid-court so I’m in the way. And the ref walked up and said, ‘I love Django but you’ve got to get off the court.’ ”

Luckily, regardless of her dad’s mishaps on the court, Anelise is now loving the sport.

“It’s really exciting to see her find something she digs and now she’s looking forward to it,” Foxx said. “She didn’t like it at first, until she hits the game winner and looks in the stands and sees that everybody is yelling for her, and then she’s like, ‘Let’s go get it.’ ”