Jamie Foxx Continues to Improve: 'Doctors Are Running Tests but He Is Awake and Alert': Source

Doctors are keeping the Oscar-winning actor under observation after his daughter revealed that he was recovering from a "medical complication" last week

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on April 21, 2023 01:53 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx's health is continuing to improve after being hospitalized in Georgia last week following what his daughter called a "medical complication."

"He's OK, thank God," a source tells PEOPLE. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 55, is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

The incident occurred while Foxx was in Georgia to film Back in Action. It did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirmed.

Production resumed soon after on the set of the Netflix movie, in which Foxx stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. He was last seen filming on April 10. Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.

The star's daughter Corinne Foxx first let fans know of her father's health condition on April 12, when she revealed that he'd sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

