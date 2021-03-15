Jamie Dornan’s Father, Renowned Doctor Jim Dornan, Dies at 73 After Contracting COVID

Dr. Jim Dornan was a renowned obstetrician and gynocolegest in Northern Ireland in addition to his charitable contributions

Jamie Dornan's father Dr. Jim Dornan died on Monday, March 15 at age 73.

The renowned obstetrician and gynecologist died after contracting COVID-19.

"Everyone at NIPANC was saddened to read Jess Dornan's post telling us of her father's battle against Covid," the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center, of which Jamie was the president, said in a post Saturday. "Professor Jim Dornan is our President and a world renowned figure in the field of obstetrics. We know him for his unstinting support of NIPANC and our work to end the devastating effect of pancreatic cancer on so many families in our community"

Jim also had lymphocytic leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in 2005.

He died while in the United Arab Emirates, the BBC reported.

In addition to serving as president of NIPANC, Jamie's father served as chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University, former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast and patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LAL NI) among his other medical contributions in Northern Ireland.

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. Jim, who was the President of NIPANC, the Northern Ireland pancreatic cancer charity, lived a life of public service," the organization wrote on Twitter.

"He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago," the organization continued.

They added, "Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time."

Jim's first wife, Lorna, died in 1998 from pancreatic cancer. In addition to actor Jamie, 38, he is survived by his wife Dr. Samina and daughters Liesa and Jessica.

The LAL NI took to Twitter, writing, "Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."

The Queen's University Belfast alumni page also shared a tribute to the renowned doctor. "Sad news of the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, notable obstetrician and gynaecologist, Chair of Foetal Medicine @QUBelfast (1995-2012) and of Health and Life Sciences at @UlsterUni," they wrote. "Deepest sympathies to Samina and Dornan family."

Michelle O'Neill, the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, posted her condolences on social media, too.

"Very sad news this morning of the passing of Prof Jim Dornan. A man very well respected throughout the community and across the medical profession. My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time," she wrote.

Jamie has yet to speak out amid his father's death. A rep for Jamie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.