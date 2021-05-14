The late-night host has lost 23 lbs. so far after joining WW, formerly Weight Watchers, in January

James Corden Says He Finally Figured Out How to Lose Weight After Trying ‘Every Single Diet’

It took years of trial and error, but James Corden finally feels like he understands the key to losing weight.

The Late Late Show host, 42, has dropped 23 lbs. so far after joining WW, formerly Weight Watchers, as a spokesperson in January. And the big difference this time was that he made a mental shift in how he understands dieting.

"This is my tip — and I'm not, for one minute, saying that I've cracked this — but I've done every single diet in the world. I've done them all and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong," Corden told host Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

"You're not going on a diet," he explained, "you're gonna change the way you eat. And you're gonna change the way you eat forever. Just see this as: This is how you eat now."

Corden told PEOPLE in April that he's never successfully made it through a weight loss plan for this long.

"I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window. With WW, it's a different story," he said. "I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I'm down 20 pounds since the start of this year."

The dad of three had announced in January that he decided to join WW because he was "fed up with the way I look," and "fed up with being unhealthy."

Corden explained that his goal, though, is not about the number on the scale, but how he feels.