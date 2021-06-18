"I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly," the late-night comedian said

James Corden Says He Has 'Burned Through' Roughly 75 Personal Trainers: 'I Don't Trust Them'

James Corden spoke candidly Wednesday about the hardships he's faced amid his weight-loss journey.

The appearance was Corden's first on the show since 2019.

Stern complimented Corden and said he "looks like a new man," noting his slimmed-down figure.

Corden gushed back and revealed he's lost around 35 pounds lately. "I feel like I'm getting better," he said. "I'm trying, but I feel like there's still a way to go."

Stern then asked Corden if he works out, which prompted The Prom star to explain: "I'm trying to, but I suck at it. I'm so bad at it. It's terrible."

"There are so few hours in the day that are just my own, do you know what I mean?" Corden said. "I've got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, 'Hang on a minute. I've got an hour here where I'm on my own, and I'm doing something that I absolutely hate."

Corden added: "I should just be lying down, you know?"

Credit: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Corden also said he's no longer looking to personal trainers for help, due to past experiences which left him frustrated.

"I don't trust them," Corden told Stern and co-host Robin Quivers. "I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly."

Corden estimated he's "burned through" around 75 personal trainers.

Corden explained that he's told trainers he's worked with in the past that he was looking to lose weight quickly, but he said after trainers pump him up mentally, he hasn't seen results at the rate he hoped.

"And then I realized, 'Oh, you're paid by the hour,' " Corden said. "Of course you don't want me to shift this quickly."

Elsewhere during their chat, Stern asked Corden if he had purchased new clothes because of his shrinking figure.

The late-night host said he recently bought "masses of clothes," but he's been going through his wardrobe and testing out other outfits he may not have previously been able to wear.

"For some time now, I've had three separate wardrobes, three sections of a closet," he said. "So 'You're an Embarrassment,' there's a section that says 'You've Gotta Do Better' and there's a section that says 'Yeah Baby, You're Really Doing This.'"

"And that [embarrassment section] on the far right has not been used in a while, so I'm quite enjoying dipping into some of those [other] clothes," Corden said. "But no, I've not bought masses of clothes."