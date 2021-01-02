"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," James Corden said

James Corden Says 'I'm Fed Up with the Way I Look,' Partners with WW

James Corden is opening up about his struggles with weight loss and encouraging others to join him on his year of health journey.

On Friday, Corden, 42, announced that he would be embarking on a health and weight loss journey as a new partner with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as he is "fed up" with repeatedly going on diets that never work.

"I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years — on January 1 I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year, I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight," he explained in a clip announcing his WW partnership.

"I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, with 'this is the year I’m doing it,'" he continued. "Because of that, over Christmas, I’ve eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head in January I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t."

The late-night host said going through the same thought process is "starting to get [him] down in a way."

"I’ve never been able to stick to anything like that. I’ve spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that’s it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year," he shared.

Corden went on to share that he reached out to WW as their regimen is "more about wellness, and health and feeling better, rather than just trying to lose a load of weight" and is urging others to try the new myWW+ program with him.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," he shared in a press release. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."

Image zoom James Corden | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

The actor also shared that as part of his partnership, WW will give 100,000 digital memberships to those currently with financial hardships.

"I'm going to embark on this year of health cause I absolutely believe that [WW] has the tools to make this the year that I make this change," Corden stated in the release. "Let's make this the last year that this is our New Year's resolution."

Corden has previously spoken out about his weight, recently revealing that he has struggled in the past to get roles because of his size.

Last year, he told The New Yorker that despite starring in the hit play The History Boys, he struggled to get substantial roles while his costars earned major movie parts. “I was good for playing a bubbly judge in a courtroom, or I’d be the guy who drops off a TV to Hugh Grant in a movie,” he said.

Corden said it’s a problem that stems from how society treats people who are overweight.

“If someone came from another planet and put on the television, you would think that people who are big or overweight don’t have sex,” he said. “They don’t fall in love. They’re friends of people who fall in love. They’re probably not that bright, but they’re a good time, and they’re not as valuable as people who are really good-looking.”