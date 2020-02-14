James Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela Jamil’s Health Claims: ‘She Had Such a Difficult Life’

Image zoom James Blake and Jameela Jamil Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Blake is sharing his support for girlfriend of five years, Jameela Jamil, as she fights accusations that she is lying about her health problems.

The singer, 31, shared a lengthy note about Jamil on Twitter, defending her from claims that she has Munchausen syndrome, or factitious disorder, a mental illness that causes people to fabricate health scares for attention.

“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things,” Blake wrote. “… She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit or ashamed the way she has.”

He goes on to detail Jamil’s health problems, many of which have been called out on social media for inconsistencies.

“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers,” he said. “I was there for her concussion, her 3 months of seizures, when the doctor gave her the cancer diagnosis, and for all her operations and their complications due to EDS [Ehlers-Danlos syndrome]. I can feel the lumps in her back from the car accident and see all the scars. I am there when she turns down amazing job opportunities because of her health limitations. I actually live with her. Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick.”

Blake also directly addressed Jamil’s Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare condition that affects the collagen and connective tissue in the skin.

“Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a very real, very debilitating condition,” he said. “More and more people are discovering they have it, but because it’s vastly under researched and the patients, as with most invisible disabilities look well, people constantly doubt and mock those suffering. May none of us every know the pain and frustration of that existence. I feel lucky not to, watching how many jobs and fun nights out my girlfriend has had to turn down because of what her body can and can’t do. Huge, life changing jobs.”

I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x pic.twitter.com/edpC3BRwd8 — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 14, 2020

The “Retrograde” singer said that people “don’t know this woman” the way he does.

“You don’t know what her life is, and has been like. But I do, and I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge,” he said. “… What are any of you even doing? And why are so many of you enjoying this? It’s sick to watch, and I don’t ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women from limb to limb.”

Blake said he would’ve posted the note sooner, but Jamil “asked me not to.”

In another tweet, Blake also called out — without using her name — Tracie Morrissey, who had compiled various interviews and video clips showing inconsistencies in how Jamil has talked about her health history and posted them on Instagram and her podcast, Pot Psychology. Morrissey shared the extensive messages that Jamil had sent her over the last two days behind a paywall on her Patreon on Thursday night.

“Oh and FYI, the woman spreading these lies about my girlfriend has started a Patreon so that you have to pay her to hear them,” Blake wrote. “Literally profiting off exploiting and gaslighting a young woman of colour with a chronic illness. Cool.”

Morrissey accused Jamil of lying about battling cancer twice, having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, suffering injuries from multiple car accidents, getting mercury poisoning, managing seizures and several incidents where she was attacked by “killer bees.”

Jamil called her out indirectly on Wednesday and again Friday morning, denying that she had lied about her health.

“Not afraid of you or your dumb internet conspiracy theories. Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance,” she wrote. “I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it.”