Jameela Jamil Calls Out Khloé Kardashian for Continuing to Do Ads for Weight Loss Shakes: ‘Is She Poor?’

Jameela Jamil is calling out Khloé Kardashian again after the reality star posted another ad for weight loss shakes.

On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted out an ad for Flat Tummy Co’s shakes, claiming that “THESE SHAKES WORK to get your tummy back to flat,” along with a caveat that, “YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist.”

Jamil, who has called out Kardashian several times for promoting weight loss products and for sharing “fat shaming” posts on Instagram, retweeted the post.

“Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah,” Jamil, 33, added.

The Good Place star also shared her tweet on Instagram, and added, in disbelief that Kardashian is still agreeing to promote the products for money, “IS SHE POOR?”

Jamil previously criticized Kardashian in March for promoting the same shake and not sharing enough information.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to,” Jamil wrote.

One month later, Kardashian deleted the post and Jamil applauded the decision.

“Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post,” the actress wrote, alongside a screenshot of Kardashian’s Instagram page. “There is hope after all…”

That happened just days after Kardashian addressed Jamil’s comments in a New York Times interview, saying that she’s never employed a chef and that she makes a point to share her workouts on social media for those who can’t afford a personal trainer.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” she said.

Notably, Kardashian only shared the Flat Tummy Co. ad on Twitter, not Instagram, which announced in September that they will block or remove content promoting weight loss products for users under 18 years old.

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” Instagram’s public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement.

Jamil celebrated Instagram’s new policy shortly after it was announced.

“This is an extraordinary win that is going to make a big difference,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Influencers have to be more responsible.”