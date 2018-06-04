Jameela Jamil Goes Photoshop-Free on Magazine Cover: 'They Agreed to Not Airbrush My Squish'

Jameela Jamil is passionate about showing her real self.

The Good Place star is an outspoken advocate for body positivity and recently took a stance against Photoshop.

She recently posted photos on Instagram from a cover shoot with Vera, Virgin Airline’s in-house magazine. In the caption, the British actress explained that the publication, “agreed to not airbrush me in any way, which I really appreciated as I find Photoshop to be one of the worst things to happen to women.”

Jamil also shared a similar sentiment on Twitter. “Oiiiii @VirginAtlantic shot me for the front cover of their in flight magazine and they were 👍🏽 and they agreed to not airbrush me or any of my squish. #SayNoToAirbrusing,” she wrote.

Oiiiii @VirginAtlantic shot me for the front cover of their in flight magazine and they were 👍🏽 and they agreed to not airbrush me or any of my squish. #SayNoToAirbrusing pic.twitter.com/ZaIJW4mUEE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 1, 2018

After receiving “an overwhelmingly lovely response” to her natural images, Jamil wrote on her website a lengthy piece about why she thinks Photoshopping is so damaging to women.

It “is a desperately important stance to take in honor of the 10’s of millions of women (at least) who struggle so much with their self image, due to decades of impossibly demanding body standards being inflicted upon us, and false imagery being used to subliminally manipulate us into a feeling of (needless) disappointment in ourselves,” she wrote.

“I will never stop campaigning for it for these three reasons,” she stated. “1) It is done in the name of “fantasy.” What message does it send to women (and men) everywhere, that a “fantasy” female is normally only ever one who is impossibly long, and thin, with flawless (and normally lightened) skin, with a thin face, a small nose, large lips, big eyes, and no wrinkles ever, at any age.”

She continued: “2) The dishonesty of it. There is no mention of alteration, so we are left with the manipulative subliminal messaging that someone else achieved the forever pre pubescent “fantasy” but we can’t … It’s so dangerous to put these images into the world of women who themselves often do not even meet the requirements, without the help of a computer, and say nothing of it. There should either be a detailed declaration in small print of the features altered, or we should see the original image and celebrate the humanity and reality of the subject and her photographer.”

And, lastly, Jamil explained: “3) It is offensive TO ME. To be airbrushed, which is never even discussed with you beforehand, is not a kind act. It’s a passive aggressive attack. To see a simulation of myself, a “flawless” version that I myself could never reach in reality, does not make me feel flattered…When magazines have in the past altered my ethnic nose to look more caucusian and button like, or lightened my skin… I feel racially offended. When I see that my cellulite and stretch marks that I spend my every day with have been deleted, it makes me feel bad about myself when I see them in the mirror.”

Jamil also said she is standing up against Photoshopping in order to help other women. ” ‘Perfect’ imagery in magazines hurt me as a teenager, and made sure I never felt good enough,” she said. “I don’t want to be a part of that for someone else.”