Jameela Jamil is pushing back against beauty standards she feels have been orchestrated by America’s most famous reality TV family.

The star of The Good Place, 32, opened up on Channel 4’s Ways to Change the World podcast about those she deems problematic women — and she was not afraid to name names.

“I have had words with the Kardashians, and I think when someone is doing something that is toxic and damaging… we should all be allowed to say something about that,” said Jamil.

When pressed to explain further, Jamil said, “The double agent for the patriarchy is basically just a woman who perhaps unknowingly is still putting the patriarchal narrative out into the world, is still benefiting off, profiting off and selling a patriarchal narrative to other women.”

She continued, “You are selling us something that really doesn’t make us feel good. You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat. You’re selling us self-consciousness, the same poison that made you clearly develop some sort of body dysmorphia or facial dysmorphia you are now pouring back into the world. You’re recycling hatred.”

Jamil also said she is not impressed by the fortune that the Kardashians have amassed. She explained, “The money is built on the blood and tears of young women who believe in them, who follow them, who look up to them like the big sister they never had. It’s so upsetting. It feels like such a betrayal against women.”

"You're selling us self-consciousness." Jameela Jamil explains why she thinks the Kardashians are "double agents for the patriarchy", in the latest Ways to Change the World podcast.

Jamil has made her views clear in the past. In May, after Kim Kardashian West advertised Flat Tummy’s appetite-suppressing lollipops on Instagram, Jamil tweeted, “No. F— off. No. [You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

A few months earlier, Jamil reacted after seeing a meme that labeled the Kardashians’ weights. She shared her metaphorical weight and encouraged her followers to do the same.

She wrote, “I weigh: lovely relationship, great friends, I laugh everyday, I love my job, I make an honest living, I’m financially independent, I speak out for women’s rights, I like my bingo wings, I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by media to hate about myself. F—ING KG.”

Jamil practices what she preaches: In June, she said on Instagram that she asked to skip photoshopping when she graced the cover of Vera, Virgin Airline’s in-house magazine.

She commented, “They also agreed to not airbrush me in any way, which I really appreciated as I find photoshop to be one of the worst things to happen to women.”

Kardashian West has previously responded to criticism about her impact. In 2016, she wrote on her website and app, “I don’t do drugs, I hardly drink, I’ve never committed a crime — and yet I’m a bad role model for being proud of my body?”

She said, “It always seems to come back around to my sex tape. Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago. 13 YEARS AGO. Literally that lonnng ago. And people still want to talk about it?!?!”