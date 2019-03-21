Jameela Jamil Criticizes Khloé Kardashian for Promoting Weight Loss Shakes: 'Be Smarter Than This'

Jameela Jamil is calling out Khloé Kardashian again after the reality star advertised a weight loss product.

The Good Place actress, 33, posted a long comment after Kardashian, 34, promoted a meal replacement shake by Flat Tummy Co. via Instagram on Wednesday. Kardashian wrote in her post, “Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable.”

In a response captured by Comments by Celebs, Jamil wrote, “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Flat Tummy Co. did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about Jamil’s criticism of their product.

In January, the actress criticized a weight-centric post that Kardashian had shared on her Instagram Story. The post read, “2 Things a Girl Wants: 1) Lose Weight 2) Eat.”

Jamil tweeted a screenshot of Kardashian’s post and said that it “makes me sad.”

“I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this,” Jamil wrote.

Jamil claimed the post showed how society has affected Kardashian’s self-esteem.

“Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self-critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS,” Jamil wrote.

A few hours later, the actress clarified her intentions.

“To the press outlets that said I ‘slammed’ ‘called out’ ‘came for’ ‘hit out at’ Khloé in this post. You suck. You’re trying to make a woman of colour look violent and aggressive when I could not have been more empathetic. I was criticizing the fat shaming media,” she said.

To the press outlets that said I “slammed” “called out” “ came for” “hit out at” Khloe in this post. You suck. You’re trying to make a woman of colour look violent and aggressive when I could not have been more empathetic. I was criticizing the fat shaming media. https://t.co/7FvzlOBJyT — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 10, 2019

Jamil added that her goal is to change the body image conversation.

“I am doing what I do, and saying what I say, for the mental health of young kids who follow damaging rhetoric and are at risk of internalizing it more than adults,” she said. “Nobody thinks/cares enough about their mental health … People who haven’t suffered with/or understand eating disorders don’t understand the desperate need we are in to change the conversation around weight and food. Especially media and celebrities. They need to understand how triggering words can be for those suffering with ED.”

Jameela Jamil Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jamil often uses her platform to fight against online body shaming. She started the “I Weigh” movement, where people share the things they value in life, after seeing a meme that guessed the weights of all the Kardashian-Jenner women.

She’s also a frequent critic of her fellow stars, especially the Kardashians. She called Kim Kardashian West a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls” in May 2018 for promoting Flat Tummy’s appetite-suppressing lollipops, and had similar words for Cardi B, who touted a detox tea.

And Jamil criticized the Kardashians during an interview on Channel 4’s Ways to Change the World podcast in September.

“You are selling us something that really doesn’t make us feel good,” she said. “You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat. You’re selling us self-consciousness, the same poison that made you clearly develop some sort of body dysmorphia or facial dysmorphia you are now pouring back into the world. You’re recycling hatred.”