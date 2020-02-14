Image zoom Jameela Jamil Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jameela Jamil is continuing to fight claims that she is lying about her extensive health history.

The Good Place star, 33, had refuted accusations from online critics that she has Munchausen syndrome, or factitious disorder, a mental illness that causes people to fabricate health scares for attention, on Wednesday in a series of tweets, and she kept at it early on Friday morning.

Jamil said the claims are “bulls—” and a form of gaslighting — manipulating people into questioning their own beliefs.

“One thing I will say is that this bulls— has raised a really important conversation about how we gaslight people whose illnesses aren’t visible,” she tweeted.

Jamil also thanked her followers for the “many sweet messages” she received over the last few days, and compared herself to several trailblazing women.

“I’m clearly doing something right… Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, Tarana Burke, Lizzo all the strongest women get a truck load of s— for a while,” she said. “Strong, loud, defiant women are scary.”

The questions about possible discrepancies in Jamil’s health claims began on social media and took off when Jezebel co-creator Tracie Morrissey started compiling various interviews and video clips of the actress and sharing them on her Instagram account.

Morrissey accused Jamil of lying about battling cancer twice, having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, suffering injuries from multiple car accidents, getting mercury poisoning, managing seizures and several incidents where she was attacked by “killer bees.”

Jamil addressed the claims on Wednesday without naming Morrissey, a week after she came out as queer amid backlash that she would be judging and executive producing HBO Max’s new show on drag ball culture, Legendary.

“First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her ‘research’ that my car accident injury stories are ‘different’ because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

Morrissey, who hosts the podcast Pot Psychology, said that Jamil started sending her direct messages on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday night refuting Morrissey’s claims. Jamil initially asked to talk to Morrissey over the phone, but later withdrew the request. Morrissey shared screenshots of their conversation on her podcast’s Patreon, which PEOPLE has reviewed.

Jamil tweeted Wednesday that she would not listen to the accusations against her.

“Not afraid of you or your dumb internet conspiracy theories. Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance,” she wrote. “I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it.”