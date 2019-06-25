Jameela Jamil Celebrates Her Eczema and Scars After Slamming Kim Kardashian's Body Makeup

Image zoom Jameela Jamil Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jameela Jamil wants everyone to love their bodies — scars, skin conditions, stretch marks and all.

On Twitter Tuesday, The Good Place star, 33, opened up about her various skin conditions — including eczema and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a rare condition that causes baggy skin — and how she’s grown to accept them over the years.

“I have such severe eczema all over that my legs are covered in huge patches of pigment loss from scratching,” she wrote. “I have a [ton] of stretch marks, and because I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, *every* time I cut, I scar.”

Jamil tweeted about her skin conditions and how she won’t be intimidated into covering them up just a few hours after she criticized Kim Kardashian West‘s new line of body makeup aimed at creating an even skin tone.

“I *refuse* to have these normal human marks weaponized against me,” she said. “And HEY I get that some of you may not be ready to go without body makeup. Because you’ve been taught to hate your natural body… which is devastating but so understandable in our current climate, but I’m not going to stop questioning and fighting the source of our shame.”

Earlier that day, Jamil — who has a history of criticizing the Kardashians and other celebrities for selling weight loss products — said she was giving Kardashian West’s body makeup a “hard pass.”

“God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets… I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema,” she said. “Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break.”

Jamil’s tweets inspired hundreds of people to open up about their own skin conditions, which the actress supported in another tweet.

“Shout out to all the utter babes in this thread talking about embracing their scars and marks and skin conditions and wearing them proudly,” she said. “I know it’s hard, and it took me a bit of time to do it myself, but gosh it’s SO f—ing liberating when you do. Love you all.”

“Amazing tweets and stories from you all tonight. Thank you for sharing,” she continued. “We are all growing up in a society that continuously finds new ways to make us hate ourselves so that we will buy things to fix what was never broken. It’s hard, but we push on together. Well done us.”

Jamil has been open about her Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and stretch marks in the past. She said that she specifically asks magazine editors not to edit out her stretch marks when she does photoshoots, and in April wrote on Instagram that they are a “normal, beautiful thing.”

“I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks,” she said. “They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness. They are my badge of honor for resisting society’s weaponizing of the female form.”