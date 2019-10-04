Jameela Jamil Can’t Do Body Positivity: ‘I Believe in Just Not Thinking About Your Body’  

Image zoom Jameela Jamil Craig Barritt/Getty

Jameela Jamil is often seen as the leader of the body positivity movement, but she says that’s actually a miscategorization — she believes in body neutrality, or not caring about your body at all.

The Good Place star, 33, set the record straight during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Thursday, after Noah asked her about the body positivity movement.

“That movement is not for me,” she said. “That movement was designed for women who are discriminated against, like in front of doctors and in our society, because of their size. That is a must-have movement for those people. I am slender, so I’m not discriminated against, because of my size.”

Jamil said that she prefers body neutrality or body liberation.

“I believe in just not thinking about your body, and I have the luxury of being able to do that because I’m not being constantly persecuted for my size,” she explained, adding that it’s also the only way for her to manage her body dysmorphia.

“I just manage to get more things done in my day when I’m not thinking about my figure,” she said. “I can’t stand in front of a mirror and say, ‘Oh I love my thighs, I love my cellulite,’ — I can just not think about them, and think about my bank account and orgasms, you know?”

Jamil previously told PEOPLE that she actually stopped looking at her body in the mirror at all.

“The only time I look in the mirror is when I put on my eyeliner in the morning and when I take it off at night,” she says. “I’m not interested in my appearance. I still suffer from body dysmorphia so it can be very distracting for me. Doing that has helped me concentrate on progressing and doing things that enrich my life, like watching my career grow and my relationships grow. that’s what gives me a wonderful sense of self.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jameela Jamil Applauds Khloé Kardashian for Deleting Diet Shake Instagram Ad: ‘There Is Hope’

Jamil reposted a clip of the interview on her Instagram page, and explained that she never claimed to be part of the body positivity movement.

“I constantly get labeled by the media as the ‘face of bopo [body positivity]’ but that’s without my announcing that about myself. In fact, I have been trying to clear that up for over a year,” she said. “At @i_weigh we are trying to focus on the inside not the outside. That’s not to say we don’t support BoPo. We do. It’s just not our lane.”