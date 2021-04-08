Jameela Jamil Blames ‘Diet Culture’ for Khloé Kardashian’s Photoshopping Controversy

Jamil said Kardashian is at fault for editing her photos — but that she only does it because of society’s “impossible beauty standards”

Jameela Jamil is wading into the controversy surrounding an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that was posted without her permission — blaming both the reality star and "diet culture" for perpetuating "fake standards" of how women should look.

Earlier this week, an unedited photo of Kardashian in a bikini went up online and spread on social media. In response, Kardashian, 36, shared "unretouched and unfiltered" videos and photos of her body and explained that she didn't want the original photo shared because she's still working on resolving her body image issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote on Instagram.

After Kardashian's post went up, Jamil weighed in on the uproar, writing that she believes the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and her sisters "played themselves."

"We are all f---ed when we buy into diet culture," Jamil, 35, wrote on Instagram. "Even though I remain furious at how much this family perpetuates fat-phobia and impossible beauty standards... I TOTALLY see why they're so obsessed with presenting as whatever society's latest ideal of 'perfect' is. Because they were harassed and bullied and scrutinized to within an inch of their lives."

"They may hurt us. But god did society hurt them," the Good Place star continued. "So this cycle of anti-feminist behavior has to end on both sides. They have to stop with the lies. The PUBLIC AND MEDIA HAVE TO STOP WITH THE BULLYING OVER THEIR LOOKS. It's just a vicious cycle otherwise."

Jamil, who runs the body inclusivity platform I Weigh, said the cycle of body shaming that leads people to photoshop and filter their images is "not sustainable."

"We cannot keep treating ourselves and each other like this. What's happening to her isn't funny. It's sad for everyone," Jamil said. "May a good thing that comes from it be that at least young girls can breathe knowing they're trying to live up to fake standards, and give themselves a break when they take holiday photos. And may Khloe maybe start to post more unedited photos and be a role model for self-acceptance."

On Thursday, Katie Couric also jumped in to the conversation, applauding Kardashian for being "raw and honest," but adding that she agrees "with those who say the non-stop procedures and constant filters are promoting unrealistic and harmful beauty standards."

Katie Couric Insta comment Image zoom Katie Couric's Instagram comment

Kardashian wrote in her post that she sees filters or photo editing to be the same as makeup or manicures, and just another way to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen."