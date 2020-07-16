Jake Paul Receives Backlash for Massive House Party amid Renewed COVID-19 Restrictions in California

Video from the event shows dozens of unmasked partygoers in close proximity to one another and failing to practice social distancing

Jake Paul is once again finding himself in hot water.

The YouTube star, 23, has come under fire for hosting a massive party at his California mansion on Saturday, despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Video of the event, which has since surfaced on social media and was later obtained by FOX 11, shows dozens of unmasked partygoers in close proximity to one another and failing to practice social distancing.

With various shots of guests crowded around a living room, on a staircase, and sitting around a television, the footage also features partygoers playing beer pong outside with another angle showing a group of girls dangling from the arm of a yellow excavator.

Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub condemned Paul's actions, telling FOX 11 that she was "outraged" and that her office received several complaints about the party.

"It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video," she said.

"They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub added. "It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed ... We all have to do our part."

A rep for Paul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but the star retweeted a message about the party from fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley that read "f--- you, @jakepaul."

In response to the party, Weintraub shared that she is working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to make sure that there will be a zero-tolerance policy on house parties in the area for anyone who violates health orders, with no more warnings.

"No gatherings will be tolerated like this," she shared. "Something like this will not happen again."

Paul, who is no stranger to controversy, previously made other headlines back in May after he participated in the protests erupting across the United States over the killing of George Floyd.

Paul documented the demonstration on his Instagram Story, claiming that he had been tear-gassed and that his eyes were "bleeding," but he was later identified in a separate video watching looters vandalizing a P.F. Chang's restaurant at the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The social media star was not seen causing any damage in the video, however many people on Twitter called him out before he released a statement in response to the backlash.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," he shared in a previous social media post. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peaceful protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."