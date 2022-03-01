Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscles After Committing to Gaining Weight

The rapper and actor said in December that he’s gained about 10 lbs. since the 2019 intervention his family staged out of concern that he was too skinny

Jaden Smith is bulking up!

The rapper and actor, 23, showed off his ripped muscles in two shirtless selfies on Instagram before heading out to perform on Justin Bieber's Justice Tour, which was forced to go on a temporary hiatus after Bieber tested positive for COVID-19.

"On the road again," Smith captioned the post, which also included photos of his sleek hotel room and Louis Vuitton luggage.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada, 50, revealed during a Sept. 2019 episode of her show Red Table Talk. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

Added Will, 53: "He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now."

Jaden reflected on the work he's put in since then on during a Dec. 2021 appearance with Jada and his grandmother Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, saying that he's changed up his diet and started adding muscle.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," he said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, 10 lbs. heavier now at this point."

Jaden explained that he's been hitting the gym to bulk up, and pointed out how different he looks after they showed shirtless pictures of him performing in 2019.

"That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones," he said, looking at the photos. "I thought I was so tight. I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.' "

Jaden's dad, on the other hand, is on a different kind of body journey. Will is working on getting fit after gaining weight during the pandemic and proclaiming in May 2021 that he's "in the worst shape of my life."