During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith opened up about his weight gain journey after the Smith family's 2019 intervention about his health

Jaden Smith Gets Candid About His 10-Lb. Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith is candidly discussing his health issues and struggles with weight.

The "Summertime in Paris" artist, 23, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris to discuss all things gut health, prompting Jaden to reflect on his past lifestyle habits that led his family to stage an intervention in 2019.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," Jaden said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, 10 Lbs. heavier now at this point."

Not only has Jaden been maintaining his weight gain, but he's also been working hard in the gym to build up his muscle mass.

"That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones," Jaden said upon seeing shirtless pictures of himself now in comparison to 2019.

"I thought I was so tight," he continued. "I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now."

In a September 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, Jada said she and her husband stepped in to talk to Jaden about his health after he lost a significant amount of weight.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," said Jada, 50. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."