Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Reveal They Both Considered Surgically Enhancing Their Derrières

Willow Smith said she considered getting the "tiniest" lift, but instead "got into the gym" to get the same result

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting candid about their behinds.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode of Red Table Talk, the mother-daughter duo reveal that they've both considered getting a "BBL" — also known as a Brazilian butt lift — in the past.

"I'm glad we're here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one," Pinkett Smith, 50, tells Willow, 20, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris in the clip.

"Me too!" Willow exclaims, before explaining that she ended up deciding not to get the procedure. "I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway."

Pinkett Smith then recalls telling her daughter to exercise in order to "build a butt" instead of undergoing plastic surgery.

"I told her. I said, 'You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt,' " jokes the actress, prompting laughs around the table.

"And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery," Pinkett Smith tells Willow.

"No, you're right," Willow says to her mom.

The frank discussion then turns to the topic of standards of beauty for women, with Banfield-Norris, 67, saying that there's a pressure to always look youthful.

"I just feel like there's always so much more pressure on woman to look a certain way," Banfield-Norris says, as Pinkett Smith nods her head in agreement. "You know it's all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real."

"Like I've had botox, then you get to the point where how much you're gonna do, but then it almost becomes addictive," she says.

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a Brazilian butt lift involves "specialized fat transfer techniques to achieve a fuller, rounder buttock contour" without implants. During the procedure, a cosmetic surgeon removes fat from another part of the body with liposuction and injects into the buttocks to augment its size and shape.

Pinkett Smith has been open about cosmetic treatments in the past. In a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, the mother of two — who shares Willow and son Jaden with husband Will Smith — shared that she undergone vaginal rejuvenation to fix her bladder issues.

"When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I'm not kidding," Pinkett Smith said at the time. "I'm talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach."

During the episode, Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris visited Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles to meet with owner Kelly Rainey, who performed the procedure on the Girls Trip star.

"I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues," Pinkett Smith told Rainey. "Which completely went away after three treatments."

"I won't say there's no data on it but the problem is there's really no prospective randomized double-blind trials on any of this so a lot of it is anecdotal," said Dr. Minkin, a board-certified OB/GYN and clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine.

"The term 'vaginal rejuvenation' itself is problematic because most vaginas don't need to be rejuvenated," Lauren Streicher, MD, medical director of Northwestern University Hospital's Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, previously told Health. "They're fine the way they are."