Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Vagina Feels Younger After 3 Rejuvenation Treatments

Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling very youthful after a vaginal rejuvenation.

The actress, 46, said that she’s undergone three procedures that took years off her vagina.

“When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” Pinkett Smith tells her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on an episode of her Red Table Talk series. “I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

Pinkett Smith takes her mom to the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles to meet with owner Kelly Rainey, who performed the procedure on the Girls Trip star.

“I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues,” Pinkett Smith said. “Which completely went away after three treatments.”

Rainey explained to Banfield-Jones that she recommends vaginal rejuvenations to fix issues with dryness, incontinence and pain during sex, along with altering the outside appearance.

Rainey added that the non-surgical process, which uses a wand that moves in and out of the vagina, “introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover. Which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.”

Pinkett Smith argued that it’s vital for women to take care of their vaginas because “that’s our life force; it’s centered there.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

However, doctors are unsure if heat-based vaginal rejuvenations are actually effective.

“The term ‘vaginal rejuvenation’ itself is problematic because most vaginas don’t need to be rejuvenated,” Lauren Streicher, MD, medical director of Northwestern University Hospital’s Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, told Health. “They’re fine the way they are.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith on the Most Surprising Thing Willow Revealed on ‘Red Table Talk’

Doctors agree that there needs to be more research on the increasingly popular procedure.

“I’m keeping an open mind,” Cheryl Iglesia, MD, director of the Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, told Health. “I don’t think it’s going to cause harm,” she says. “But is it really going to work?”