Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Abs With Daughter Willow and Mom: 'That Three Generational Thing'

Like mother, like daughter, like granddaughter!

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram Sunday night to flaunt her impressive set of abs — and so did her 17-year-old daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64.

“That three generational thing,” Pinkett Smith, 47, captioned the shot of her and her family. The three ladies are nearly matching in their sports bras and black leggings, while baring their fit midriffs.

Fitness isn’t a new concept to Girls Trip star and her mom. Last month, Smith posted a video of Banfield-Jones breaking a sweat during a gym workout.

“Why is Gam Bam putting me to shame???” Pinkett Smith captioned the post.

Banfield-Jones, grandmother to Pinkett-Smith’s kids Willow and Jaden with husband Will, previously showed off her abs on her own Instagram in May, when she posted a revealing shot of herself in a colorful bikini.

The three generations of women are tight knit, and launched their own Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, where they share captivating personal stories.

Sadao Turner / Red Table Talk

“I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is,” Willow said.

Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE her mother is “old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle.”