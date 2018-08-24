Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes Her Mom, 64, Is 'Puttin Me to Shame' in the Gym 

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mom is one fit grandma!

On Thursday, the 46-year-old Girls Trip star shared a video of her 64-year-old mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones working up a sweat in the gym on Instagram.

“Why is Gam Bam putting me to shame???” Pinkett Smith captioned the post, which shows Banfield-Jones lifting weights and flexing her ripped arms.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Banfield-Jones has shown off her impressive physique.

In May, the grandmother of Willow and Jaden Smith showed off her toned abs in a multicolored bikini.

“64 and what? That part!!” Banfield-Jones captioned the photo.

For Banfield-Jones and her daughter, it appears staying fit runs in the family as Pinkett Smith has also shared photos of her toned body.

While on an Italian vacation with her family in July, Pinkett Smith posted a mirror selfie of herself in a yellow bikini.

“Since @willsmith got me look’n all crazy n his Daddy Dearest video… I had to push some ‘counter programming,'” Pinkett Smith captioned the post in reference to the playful video her husband Will Smith posted hours before.

When they’re not providing inspiration to hit the gym, Pinkett Smith, her mom, and Willow are sharing captivating stories on their Facebook Series Red Table Talk.

In an episode, that aired in June, the trio shared their views on relationships.

“Let me ask you guys a question because your generation is known as the ‘hook-up generation,'” Pinkett Smith asked daughter Willow, 17, and her best friend Telana Lynum.

“How do you guys feel about monogamy?”

“It’s a tricky one, and I tell you I think about it a lot with married women who are in this sexual monotony of feeling this obligation of having to have sex because they’re in a monogamous relationship.”

“Never feel obligated. It’s because women fear losing their men if sex isn’t good or you’re not having enough sex,” Willow added.