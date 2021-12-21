Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Her Family Laugh While She's Under Anesthesia: 'I'm So Relaxed'

On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith brings viewers along to the hospital as she gets her first colonoscopy. She also discusses the importance of gut health with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, son Jaden Smith and medical experts.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Smith, 50, says that she feels "so relaxed" and "great" following the procedure — while still feeling the effects of the anesthesia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sticking cameras in your booty. That's a little cumbersome, you know," she sleepily explains as Norris and son Jaden laugh at the clip. "For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I'm on the other side."

Red Table talk Credit: Red Table Talk/facebook watch

Pinkett-Smith is not the first person in her family to share a colonoscopy experience with the public.

In 2019, Will Smith filmed his own colonoscopy when doctors found a precancerous polyp and shared the results in a 17-minute long video on YouTube. The clip now has nearly four million views.

"You know, when I decided I wanted to shoot this as a vlog, it was much more, 'Hey, this will be cool. This will be fun.' I didn't realize that there would be a precancerous polyp that would get found out of it," he said at the time.

The Smith family also opened up about their health on an episode of Red Table Talk in 2019, when Jaden wasn't getting proper nutrition due to his vegan diet and lack of appetite.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein. So he was wasting away," Pinkett Smith said according to CBS News. "He just looked drained. He was depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

Tune in for an all new episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday, December 22 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET on Facebook Watch.