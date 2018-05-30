Jada Pinkett Smith Is Treating Her Hair Loss With Steroids: 'They Seem to Be Helping'

Jada Pinkett Smith may have found a way to temporarily treat her hair loss.

In May, the actress opened up about losing her hair on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith explained that while she’s consulted with numerous experts “they don’t know why” it’s occurring, despite her getting “every kind of test there is to have.”

However, this week Pinkett Smith, 46, took to Instagram to say she’s found something that has improved the situation — for now.

“I’m getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I’m open to other ideas,” the star said in the video post.

Pinkett Smith, who showed off her short hairstyle, also said she was grateful for the advice she’s received.

“I just want to say a thank you to everyone for all the outreach, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have been reaching out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much,” she said. “And I’m taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way.”

Initially Pinkett Smith said she was “terrified” when she first started losing her hair.

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ ”

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

But it forced her to put the problem in perspective.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me,” she added.