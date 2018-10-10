Jada Pinkett Smith Demonstrates Her Gravity-Defying, At-Home Workout: 'You Don't Need a Gym'

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing fans that you don’t need a fancy gym membership to get in a decent workout.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old Girls Trip star shared a video of her intense full-body exercise routine, all done in a hallway at the W Hollywood without the aid of a single piece of gym equipment.

Dressed in a black athleisure ensemble with a hot pink sports bra and matching Nike sneakers, Pinkett Smith appeared cool as a cucumber throughout — even though she was upside down for most of the workout.

“THIS!!! Whooped my a#@!!!” she captioned the video, set to Migos’ song “Stir Fry.”

“Try it! It’s a GREAT routine and u don’t need a gym!✨ 🙏🏽,” she added.

Pinkett Smith’s routine was designed by Jeanette Jenkins.

The Los Angeles-based trainer dubbed it the “7 Exercise Core & #WallWorkoutChallenge” — going into detail about it on Instagram.

To follow along, one must repeat three sets of wall mountain climbers, toe taps, walk out and ins, alternating knee crosses, hand to opposite knees, walk planks to squat jumps, and single leg wall jumps, for 30 to 60 seconds each.

“Let’s just say my entire core & upper body were sore for three days after this!” she wrote. “You can do it! Have fun!!!!”

Of course, fans of Pinkett Smith’s know this isn’t the first time she’s shown off her workouts on Instagram.

Late last month, the wife of Will Smith flaunted her impressive set of abs alongside 17-year-old daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, after their family workout.

“That three generational thing,” Pinkett Smith captioned the shot of her and her family. The three ladies are nearly matching in their sports bras and black leggings, while baring their fit stomachs.

In August, Smith posted a video of Banfield-Jones breaking a sweat during a gym workout. “Why is Gam Bam putting me to shame???” Pinkett Smith joked.

Banfield-Jones also previously showed off her abs on her own Instagram in May, when she posted a revealing shot of herself in a colorful bikini.

Stan Evans / Red Table Talk

The three generations of women are tight-knit, and launched their own Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, where they share captivating personal stories.