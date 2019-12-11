J.P. Rosenbaum Out of the Hospital but Struggling with Migraines After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

J.P. Rosenbaum is out of the hospital and back at home, but he’s having a “pretty brutal” morning as he begins to learn how to manage his Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

The former Bachelorette star revealed on Sunday that he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which causes the body’s immune system to mistakenly attack the peripheral nervous system. After a brief stay at the hospital, he’s “resting comfortably at home” and shared an update on his condition on Tuesday.

“This morning was pretty brutal, I had some severe migraines—I’ve never had a migraine before and these were just, I guess incapacitating, I couldn’t move, talk or anything, it was rough,” Rosenbaum, 42, said on his Instagram Story while lying in bed.

The dad of two said he heard that migraines are “a side effect from the IVIG” — or intravenous immunoglobulin, a blood infusion.

Talking later in the afternoon, Rosenbaum said he’s feeling better and the migraines have stopped.

“I haven’t had them since about 11 or 11:30 this morning, and I seem to be pretty stable,” he said. “So now, hopefully I’m in the clear on those and I’m going to start physical therapy and occupational therapy in the next few days and start to recover.”

Guillian-Barré syndrome is extremely rare, affecting just one in 100,000 people a year. The symptoms vary from person to person, with some feeling just a mild weakness and others experiencing “devastating” paralysis, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The symptoms start with tingling in the arms and legs, and it can quickly spread to paralysis through the body.

There is no cure for Guillian-Barré, though there are treatments that make the condition manageable.

Rosenbaum said Sunday that he was concerned about how it will affect his life with wife Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum and their kids, son Fordham Rhys, 5, and daughter Essex Reese, 3.

“Things you do every day … picking up this phone, buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant … [you] just can’t do it,” he said. “Picking up my kids? Can’t do it. Wiping your ass? That may be T.M.I., but I might have Ashley assist on the next one.”

On Tuesday, though, Essex (aka Essie), was “helping with recovery and smiles,” Rosenbaum said on his Instagram Story. He shared videos of her crawling all over him before she notices his phone and they abruptly (and adorably) end.

“Good to be home. Essie’s doing her own examination to make sure I’m okay. Essie am I okay?” he asked her.

“You’re done!” she replied.