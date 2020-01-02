J.P. Rosenbaum Is ‘Slowly Getting Better’ 3 Weeks After Getting Diagnosed with Rare Disease

J.P. Rosenbaum is making major strides in his recovery just three weeks after learning he has the rare disease Guillain-Barré.

The Bachelorette alum, 42, said he’s doing better than expected less than a month after waking up without feeling in his arms and legs.

“So I figured I would give you all an update. This past Monday marked 3 weeks since I was discharged from the hospital, and I have been slowly getting better every couple of days,” Rosenbaum told his followers in an Instagram Story.

The dad of two said that he’s doing physical and occupational therapy to regain his muscle strength.

“I’m progressing,” he said. “My physical therapist said that I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to do things three weeks later that I shouldn’t be able to do, which is all incredible. My fine motor skills are virtually all back.”

Though Rosenbaum said that he isn’t 100 percent just yet.

“I don’t have all my strength back yet; I’m not running anywhere, I can walk and get places [but] I do one squat and I get fatigued.”

That he’s able to walk around at all, though, is better than many Guillain-Barré patients. The rare neurological disorder causes the immune system to rapidly attack the nervous system, putting many people into complete paralysis that does not wear off for months or even years.

“I was very scared,” Rosenbaum previously told PEOPLE, of when he went to the hospital in early December. Luckily, after an infusion of immunoglobulins, his symptoms started to plateau, indicating that they likely would not get worse.

Image zoom J.P. Rosenbaum Courtesy JP Rosenbaum

“I am lucky to be okay,” he said. “That has not escaped me.”

Rosenbaum said that he feels guilty that he isn’t able to help his wife, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, with their two kids Fordham, 5, and Essex, 3, as much as he normally would.

“Ashley and I used to have a pretty decent balance with the kids,” he said in late December. “I would make breakfasts and lunches and drop off at school two to three times a week. Now, I can’t even pick up my kids. I can’t bathe them, I can’t do anything. I can’t contribute at all. Watching Ashley do all of it is the hardest part.”

But Rosenbaum said that the entire experience has been “perspective altering.”

“Before, I wouldn’t have said that I was an overly positive person. But this experience has changed me. And I know how fortunate I am. This [condition] put my life into perspective. I hope I can carry that feeling with me forever.”