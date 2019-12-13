Isla Fisher Posts Shirtless Clip of Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘He’s Worked So Hard Transforming’

Isla Fisher couldn’t be prouder of husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

Earlier this week, the actress, 43, posted a shirtless video on Instagram of the 48-year-old actor pumping iron, as she congratulated him on some of his recent achievements.

“So proud of the Hubs @sachabaroncohen getting a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a limited series,” she began, referencing his nod for the Netflix limited series The Spy, in which he plays legendary secret agent Eli Cohen.

“He worked so hard transforming for his role in The Spy — not just getting rid of his dad-bod (see video) but learning three dialects, including Syrian, and living in Casablanca, mainly in character for 4 months while shooting,” she continued. “This honor is shared with Eli Cohen‘s family, thank you for letting him bring the story to screen and to the HFPA.”

Many of Fisher’s famous friends joined her in applauding the actor, with several choosing to focus on his toned physique.

“Yes Sacha!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” commented pal Courteney Cox, while Chelsea Handler noted, “It’s important for us all to realize that Sacha is indeed hot.”

“Hubba hubba,” added Sara Foster, with Mindy Kaling chiming in with “great now I’m turned on.”

The appreciative post came just one day after the couple celebrated 18 years together.

“Happy eighteen year anniversary babes!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of the couple sharing a snack. “A lot of people have asked me the secret to our longevity, and I say; it’s all in the synchronized snacking technique.”

The couple first met in Fisher’s native Australia at a party in 2002.

In March 2010, Fisher and Cohen married during a secret, six-guest wedding in Paris after a six-year engagement. They are parents to daughters Olive, 12, and Elula, 9, and 4-year-old son Montgomery.

At the 2016 BAFTA Awards, Cohen told PEOPLE which of his famous characters make wife Fisher laugh the most.

“She’s had to make love to all of them but I think her least favorite was Borat,” he said. “Probably the best was Brüno because of the personal hygiene. Brüno showered, shaved, waxed.”