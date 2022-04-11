The model shared last week that she was undergoing the in-office procedure because she's "insecure AS F---" about her chin

Ireland Baldwin Shares Selfies After Getting a 'FaceTite' — a Type of Liposuction — on Her Chin

Ireland Baldwin is healing in style after undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her chin, all in the hopes of ending a longtime insecurity.

The model, 26, shared two bandaged selfies as she recovered at home after the procedure, called a "FaceTite." According to Healthline, it's a minimally-invasive form of liposuction, where a plastic surgeon makes a few incisions on the lower half of the face and uses radiofrequency waves and liposuction to pull in the skin.

Baldwin, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of herself on Saturday with gauze packed under her chin and a medical wrap around her head, along with a simple "hey" for the caption.

Later that day she posted another selfie — again with the gauze and wrap, but this time next to her cousin Alaia Baldwin (the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and sister to Hailey Bieber), who also underwent the procedure.

"Cousins who facetite together, stay together," Ireland wrote. "Shoutout @drmichaelkim ✨"

Ireland had said last week that she was opting for the procedure because she's always disliked the look of her chin.

In a lengthy post in which Ireland talked about overcoming her anorexia and bulimia and dealing with her self-image, she said that "a lot of you love to assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants and botox, but even though there's absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I am not."

Ireland went on to say, though, that she was going to get a procedure done on her chin.

"I am insecure AS F--- about my chin. Always have been!" she wrote. "As a matter of fact, I am getting that fixed soon. Not going under the knife but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps."

And Ireland made it clear that she's undergoing the procedure for herself, and not because she feels the need to change herself to appease her internet critics.

"The most glorious part is, I am not posting revealing pictures, getting treatments and doing jack S--- for any of you. It's all for me. I am in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image."

In that post, Ireland explained that her past eating disorders were caused in part by the online trolls who criticized her body.

"I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting my food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother," she said.

That's in the past now, though — Ireland entered an eating disorder treatment program seven and a half years ago and is "indeed on the other side" from her anorexia and bulimia, she said.