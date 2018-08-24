Ireland Baldwin Reveals She Battled Anorexia: 'It Took Me a Long Time to Find Self-Love'

Ireland Baldwin is revealing her past struggles with anorexia.

The 22-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger opened up about the eating disorder on Instagram Story Thursday when she shared an old photo of herself along with the caption, “Anorexia throwback.” Ireland also posted a photo of her younger self posing in a bikini, writing, “Nope.”

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!” the model wrote.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Hilariously Objects to His Daughter Ireland’s Sexy Instagram: ‘No. Just… No’

Ireland Baldwin Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

“I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” she recalled.

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” Ireland shared.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin on Mom Kim Basinger: ‘I Have No Idea How People Are Born This Beautiful’

Ireland Baldwin Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

The cousin of Hailey Baldwin concluded her messages with a powerful affirmation to her fans and followers.

“Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short,” Ireland said.

RELATED: Five Uncles, Nine Aunts and So Many Cousins: A Guide to Hailey Baldwin’s Huge Fam

Her comments come two months after stepmom Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her past eating disorder and “accepting my body.”

In June, the mother of four shared an unretouched bikini photo of herself and newborn son Romeo along with a message of celebrating all body types and empowering women to embrace their true selves.

“I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind,” Baldwin said, referencing to her 2016 book The Living Clearly Method.

“Eating disorders are founded in realty [sic]. Those of us who have struggled or who are still struggling use eating, not eating, bulimia, etc as coping for when we feel ungrounded or out of control,” she explained.

She and Alec welcomed their fourth child and third son together on May 17, and are parents to sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3, as well as 5-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela.