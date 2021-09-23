Ireland Balwin listed out parts of her body that she’s been learning to embrace

Ireland Baldwin Says She's 'Embracing My Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Curves' in New Bikini Photos

Ireland Baldwin is "embracing" everything about her body.

The 25-year-old model shared pictures on Tuesday from a fall-inspired photo shoot for which she wore a tiny brown bikini and played around in colorful leaves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the carousel of photos, Baldwin included many close-up images of her backside, stomach, and bikini area.

"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human," the model captioned the photo.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook told Baldwin the "4th photo is so gorg," referring to an image where her friend looked up and caught the light on her face. "Love u," Brinkley-Cook, 23, added.

Baldwin's cousin Alaia Baldwin commented, "YASSS🔥🔥🔥." Meghan Trainor also chimed in, writing, "So stunning."

Baldwin has been candid about her evolving relationship with her body over the years.

In May, she shared photos of herself posing in a leopard-print string bikini with a ruched top, straps that criss-cross over her stomach and high-cut bottoms while perched on the edge of her bathtub.

"PSA: It's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisioned [sic] by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!" she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years 🎉," she announced in a video on Instagram. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years."