Ireland Baldwin first opened up about her struggles with anorexia in 2018

Ireland Baldwin Celebrates Being 6 Years 'Free of Anorexia and Bulimia': 'You Can Do It'

Ireland Baldwin is celebrating being free from eating disorders for six years.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model posted a video on Instagram in which she shared the exciting news and encouraged struggling fans that they "can do it" too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years 🎉," said the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years."

"And today marks six years. So, you can do it," she added, before giving a thumbs up and blowing a kiss into the camera.

Cousin Hailey Baldwin congratulated Ireland in the comments section, writing: "YES! Love you!"

Ireland first opened up about her past struggles with anorexia back in 2018.

Posting to her Instagram Story at the time, Ireland shared an old photo of herself alongside the caption, “Anorexia throwback," before she posted a photo of her younger self posing in a bikini, writing, "Nope."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!" she wrote.

Image zoom Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Image zoom Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin added: "I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed."

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” she continued.

Ireland then concluded her messages with a powerful affirmation to her fans and followers, sharing, "Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short."

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Her revelation in 2018 came two months after her stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, opened up about her past eating disorder and "accepting my body."

In June 2018, the 36-year-old fitness instructor shared an unretouched bikini photo of herself and her son Romeo along with a message of celebrating all body types and empowering women to embrace their true selves.

“I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind,” Hilaria said, referring to her 2016 book The Living Clearly Method.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Opens Up About an Eating Disorder She Previously Battled, Says Paparazzi Photos Were a 'Trigger'

Hilaria further opened up about her struggles with eating disorders on her Instagram Story, writing, "Eating disorders are founded in realty [sic]. Those of us who have struggled or who are still struggling use eating, not eating, bulimia, etc as coping for when we feel ungrounded or out of control."

She then detailed how she improved her relationship with the eating disorder and advised viewers to think of weight and health separately.