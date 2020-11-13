Iowa Teacher Dies 3 Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'He Spent His Life Bringing Joy'
Jason Englert was found dead in his home on Sunday, according to his obituary
A 38-year-old teacher in Iowa is dead after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Jason Englert was found dead in his home on Sunday, according to his obituary in The Belmond Independent.
Englebert's family told local news station KCCI that the Belmond-Klemme Community School District educator was diagnosed with COVID-19 just three days prior.
While a cause of death has not been released, they believe the diagnosis may have led to a heart attack or stroke.
"Jason was always such a pleasure to have because he had such a positive attitude, a lot of energy, and the rapport he had with students was remarkable," Dan Frazier, superintendent of Belmond-Klemme, told the outlet.
"He was just a very energetic guy, and he always had a cheerful way of looking at things," Frazier said. "It wasn’t unusual for me to ask him how it was going and he would say things like 'living the dream.' "
In addition to being a "talented and gifted tacher," Englert also coached volleyball, basketball and had planned on coaching track in the spring, according to his obituary in The Belmond Independent.
Prior to joining Belmond-Klemme in August, the Iowa native was a math teacher for the Manson-Northwest Webster School District.
Friends of Englert have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for his funeral expenses.
"Jason Englert had a passion for people," the fundraiser's organizer wrote on the page. "He spent his life bringing joy, kindness, love and generosity to all those around him."
"Teaching was more than a job for Jason. He wanted to meet all students where they were. He was a leader and innovator and was ready to take on new initiatives or bring what he had learned to his colleagues to help them grow as well," the description reads.
"He never missed a birthday greeting and came to potlucks with his secret recipe. Students have shared how Jason never gave up on them and met them where they were. He loved shenanigans and was always good for a laugh."
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked those who wish to pay tribute to donate to their local school district in Englert's name, according to the teacher's online obituary.
