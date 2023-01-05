Iowa Mom Drops 100 Lbs. After Doctor Warns She Wouldn't Walk by Age 60: 'I'm Going to Prove You Wrong'

Four years ago, Ruth Peterson signed up to chaperone her daughter's school field trip to Washington, D.C. But as someone who has always struggled with her weight, the 46-year-old business owner was worried that she wouldn't be healthy enough to be on her feet the entire day.

Peterson was 262 lbs. and suffering constant back pain from degenerative bone disease when she was given a sobering warning by her doctor.

"She said I wouldn't walk by the time I was 60 if I didn't make changes," she tells PEOPLE in this week's Beyond the Scale feature. Looking back, she realizes it was the reality check she needed to change her life.

"I don't handle no's very well, I see those as a big challenge," Peterson, of Conrad, Iowa, says. "I thought, 'I'm going to prove you wrong.' "

With the help of the weight-loss app Noom, Peterson was able to break old habits and create — and maintain — new ones. She says the program's flexibility helped her succeed where other plans had failed.

"I still eat a piece of pizza, I still have my Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, but I'm making healthier choices along the way," she says.

(Photographer) Kathryn Gamble; (Hair/Makeup/Stylist on set) Candace Corey/Zenobia Agency; (Stylist) Don Sumada; (Location) WORN

One of those healthy choices is incorporating exercise — a daily 5 a.m. workout of weight lifting, water aerobics, yoga or running — which Peterson never thought would be her norm. "My day is not complete if I don't work out," she says. "I love having muscles. I love being strong."

As someone who is "highly goal oriented," Peterson said all the changes were necessary if she wanted to prove her doctor wrong and not only walk at 60, but run. Peterson has now completed several 5Ks, and by the time her daughter's school trip came around in July 2021, she was more than comfortable on her feet.

"One evening I ran from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial after walking all day long!" she says.

Now at 155 lbs., Peterson is grateful for the small things she's able to do once more, whether it's participating in community work without throwing out her back or being able to swap clothes with her teenage daughter.

"I've always felt confident no matter my size," Peterson says. "But now I can walk into any store and try on clothes, and that's awesome. My confidence and faith in myself is through the roof."

For more "Beyond the Scale" stories in this week's PEOPLE, pick up a copy on newsstands now.