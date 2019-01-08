7 Insanely Cool Finds Every Fitness Fanatic Needs in Their Life

Getting back on your workout grind (or starting it up for the first time!) can be challenging during the new year — but it doesn’t have to be.

If it’s not enough to look at Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hitting the gym together (did someone say couple goals?), we rounded up a list of Amazon’s most interesting fitness finds to help you gain some motivation.

These healthy products can help you simplify your workout life or push you towards your fitness goal. (Seriously, we need all the help we can get!) If time has been getting in the way of your post-workout fuel, maybe it’s time to try out a portable blender bottle that can make smoothies on the go. Or if you need more fashionable fitness wear, maybe this actually stylish health tracker is just what you’ve been looking for (but never knew you needed). To help, we’ve scoured Amazon to find totally unique fitness finds you can scoop up now — check out our favorites below!

Kate Spade Fitness Tracker

Cute alert! Kate Spade has its own fitness tracker — and it doesn’t look like one at all. This fashionable pink and rose gold tracker keeps count of your steps and hours of sleep, plus connects to an app on your phone so you can set goals, control music and even take selfies. It’s the perfect way to stay stylish and conscious of your physical activity.

Buy It! Kate Spade Pink Scallop Activity Tracker, $69.90; amazon.com

Stylish Cork Yoga Mat

Most yoga mats are made out of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which can be toxic to you and the environment. Basically Perfect’s yoga mat is PVC free and created with all natural, sustainably-sourced premium cork. Free of harsh chemicals, cork is also naturally self-sanitizing, so it will keep germs and bacteria in check. Plus, it has great reviews. “I rarely review Amazon purchases but this mat is DA BOMB,” wrote one user. “No more sliding hands in downward dog. This has been a total revolution for my yoga practice.”

Buy It! Basically Perfect Cork Yoga Mat, $89.99; amazon.com

Waterproof Jewelry Fitness Tracker

This tracker has no buttons, no screen, doesn’t need to charge, and you can shower with it. The Bellabeat Leaf Health Tracker looks like an actual piece of jewelry but still functions like any other tracker: It connects to an app on your phone where you can follow your steps, distance, calories, sleep, reproductive health, menstrual cycle, and stress levels. You can wear the piece however works for you — it comes with a leather bracelet and chain option, or you can simply wear the leaf as a clip on your clothing.

Buy It! Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker, $114.04; amazon.com

Portable Blender Bottle

Take your smoothie on the go, literally — this product functions as both an actual blender and glass bottle (which holds about 17 ounces), so you can make your smoothie in the same bottle you’ll drink it out of. Whether you don’t want the hassle of a bulky blender or want the option to make a fresh smoothie wherever you are after you hit the gym, this portable battery-powered blender can save you time and counter space.

Buy It! Portable Blender Bottle, $35.99; amazon.com

Workout Wedding Rings

These silicone wedding bands can replace your valuable rings while you break a sweat. The bands are designed for comfort and come in a variety of colors, sizes and widths for both men and women. Plus, one user raves that they’re deadlift approved: “I bought these for my husband, who is a competitive powerlifter. He deadlifts in the high 700s, and the ring doesn’t give him any issues. There has been no wear and tear on them either considering how aggressive the knurling is on bench and deadlift bars. Most of the time he forgets that they are even on they are so comfortable for him.”

Buy It! Silicone Wedding Ring Bands for Men and Women, $12.99; amazon.com

Bluetooth Scale

With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, this digital smart scale is easy to use and offers more than just a body weight number: It can show you your body mass index, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and body age. The scale syncs to an app on your phone to show you all this information every time you use it, and has the ability to send data to other apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit.

Buy It! Digital Bluetooth Scale, $31.99; amazon.com

Cute Motivational Water Bottle

Let’s face it, sometimes we all need a little encouragement getting through our recommended daily water intake. But reaching a daily water goal is super important, especially after a workout. This motivational water bottle comes in two sizes (gallon or 43 ounces), and helps you take more than a sip with inspirational messages for every two hours of the day. Plus, it’s BPA free, leak proof, and has a grippy handle.

Buy It! Motivational Gallon Water Bottle, $18.96; amazon.com