From the day she was diagnosed with stomach cancer, Kyrzayda Rodriguez candidly and often very stylishly shared her battle with her almost half a million Instagram followers.

On Sunday, less than a year after being told she had cancer, the popular Instagram blogger died. She was 40.

“You were someone who inspired so many people across the world,” wrote Rodriguez’s loved ones wrote on the later influencer’s Instagram announcing her death. “Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest.”

“Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever!”

From the time Rodriguez, who is survived by her adult daughter, first announced her Stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis in November, the style blogger kept her followers in the loop while she underwent treatment posting about her first chemo session and losing her hair.

Despite the battle Rodriguez was fighting each and every day, she still managed to put out daily posts filled with fashion, style, and wellness inspiration.

When she began to lose her hair — something Rodriguez acknowledged she loved before her treatments — the influencer chose not to wear a wig, embracing her bald head and body in many of her inspirational posts.

“Learn to embrace the little things in life like your sense to feel, see, and touch,” she wrote. “We get so distracted by what we wear, we forget to love the skin. Spend a little more time each day loving every inch of YOU!!”

In August, the Dominican Republic-native announced to her followers that she would be ending her chemo treatments, while still maintaining her positive outlook on the situation.

“The chemo and radiation will be discontinued because it is not working the way I hoped it would,” Rodriguez wrote. “I have decided to stop these treatments so that I can enjoy the rest of my time with my friends and family and to be as pain free as possible.”

She went on to add, “Everyone’s journey is different, God does not make mistakes, what is supposed to happen will happen. I am not mad…I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been blessed with.”

At the end of the post, Rodriguez encouraged her followers to support her difficult decision, telling them it’s “one of the best things they can do for someone going through something like this” and reassured them that she “would never give up on my fight.”

Since her passing, fans have paid tribute to Rodriguez on social media, with many thanking her for sharing her journey candidly and “inspiring thousands.”

“Heaven gained a very stylish angel today,” one Twitter user wrote. “Your soul and magic will live on vicariously through all the lives you’ve touched and and inspired amiga. We love you @kyrzayda_”

Added another user: “What I admired about Kyrzayda was how transparent she was in her battle with cancer… To know your[sic] dying and to still manage to share those moments is incredible.”